WFAN Morning Show: Podcast & Moment Of The Day For Nov. 27

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on some advice Boomer had for Al Dukes.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Morning Show, featuring Boomer and Jerry Recco, in one nice, little package for your convenience.
The Jets dropped to 4-7 with a 35-27 loss to the Panthers, and by doing so, provided plenty to talk about. From another Austin Seferian-Jenkins TD that wasn’t to yet another fourth-quarter collapse, this game had something for everyone. On that note, we heard an awful lot about the officiating in the NFL these days, Mike Tomlin gets caught looking ahead, Shohei Otani is seeking proposals from prospective MLB teams interested in his services, Greg Schiano has Tennessee job taken away (Boomer sounds off), Tom Brady is still great, Blake Bortles stinks, Gronk being Gronk, Enes Kanter doesn’t like not playing, Al Dukes gets noticed by a pretty big publication and much more.
