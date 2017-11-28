11/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
High pressure will remain in control this afternoon with mostly sunny skies expected. And despite a rather chilly start, temps will climb into the low and mid 50s around the area.
We’re looking at mainly clear skies again tonight with our breeze shifting to the south/southwest. As a result, expect wake-up temps about 10° warmer than they were this morning.
Tomorrow we’ll see a cold front swing through, but we’re still expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. And the cooler air mass will be slow to take over, so we’ll still manage to warm into the upper 50s or so.
As for Thursday, we’re looking at partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 40s.