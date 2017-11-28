11/28 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
A cold one to begin the day. Skies are mostly clear under very strong cold air advection (fancy weather term for air movement) which allows air to escape the warm land very quickly without hindrance during the night.
We could be as cold as the upper teens in some outlying communities. Expect lots of 20 degree readings around the suburbs this morning. Temps warm nicely by afternoon to above normal readings.
We should peak near 55° by the days end. We cool down again overnight, only to return to even milder temps by Wednesday’s close.
Have a great day.
G