Best Holiday Windows In New York

It’s that time of year when department stores across the city decorate their windows for the holiday season. Whether you’re looking for whimsical Christmas exhibits, a journey with Snow White or a high-end depiction of New York’s cultural institutions, here are some of this year’s best window displays.



Lord & Taylor

424 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-391-3344

www.lordandtaylor.com

As New Yorkers gaze at Lord & Taylor’s iconic window display, they will feel as if they were transported into five different snow globes. The whimsical journey through enchanted snow globes features woodland critters, nutcrackers and polar bears. Among the scenes people will see include a Holiday Circus with a vintage-style train conducted by the master of ceremonies and Santa’s Magic, with a modern-day Santa looking into his globe. One window New Yorkers will want to see is Christmas in the City, which is a holiday scene of taxis driving around and people spending time together against the iconic skyline.

Saks Fifth Avenue

611 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10022

212-753-4000

www.saks.com

For the first time in its 94-year tradition, Saks Fifth Avenue animated all the windows along its storied Fifth Avenue entrance. Paying tribute to the 8oth anniversary of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the 14 windows illustrate different scenes from the iconic story with artwork from the film. People will see Snow White dancing among the woodland critters, the seven dwarfs singing their song heading to work in the diamond caves, and the Wicked Queen’s infamous red apple.

Macy’s

151 West 34th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-695-4400

www.macys.com

The holidays are a time of coming together and Macy’s windows depict that sentiment with the theme of “The Perfect Gift Brings People Together.” The scenes showcase all the family traditions and preparations that happen before that famous winter slumber. People will see a Christmas tree inside a water tower with a polar bear family trimming the tree while mice play outside in the snow. Another window invites visitors into a theater for a show conducted by Santa with holiday creatures performing a scene for spectators.

Henri Bendel

712 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10019

212-247-1100

www.henribendel.com

A giant pop-up card comes to life at Henri Bendel. Collaborating with Lovepop, the department store’s annual window display features a colorful scene with butterflies, birds and the signature Henri Bendel owl. New Yorkers can see a stunning set display from Lovepop, which features 30,000 individually made butterflies having from the ceiling. Throughout the holiday season, there is a Lovepop pop-up shop and people can purchase their creative cards, including a limited edition Henri Bendel card with cityscape and the iconic yellow cab.

Bergdorf Goodman

754 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10019

212-753-7300

www.bergdorfgoodman.com

Paying homage to many famous cultural institutions in the city, Bergdorf Goodman created a glitzy and dazzling display entitled “To New York With Love.” The windows are a creative interpretation of the New York Philharmonic, Museum of the Moving Image, New York Botanical Garden and the New York Historical Society. New Yorkers will be drawn to the sparkling window full of Swarovski crystal encrusted dinosaurs and a model with a shimmering dress, which represents the American Museum of Natural History.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.