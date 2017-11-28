Drivers Urged To Lock Cars After Rash Of Auto Thefts In NJ, CT

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It is that time of year again, when thieves go shopping in someone else’s driveway.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, two corners of the Tri-State Area are experiencing a rash of car thefts.
Police in Bergen County, New Jersey and Greenwich, Connecticut are pleading with the public to take precautions. In many cases, the cars were left unlocked with the keys or key fobs left inside.
“The bottom line is that these crimes are preventable. Just lock up your cars, don’t leave any valuables in your cars overnight, don’t make it easy for thieves to get your cars, take the key fobs out of the cars,” said Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal.
There have been 30 auto thefts across 19 municipalities in Bergen County this month, along with more than a dozen in Greenwich.
Grewal said twice the thieves stole more than one vehicle from the same home.
In Greenwich, police have reportedly stepped up patrols overnight and increased traffic stops in order to stop thieves before they strike.