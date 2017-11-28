NYC Health Department Experts Headed To Maria-Ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More help is on the way from New York City to Puerto Rico.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, some experts are heading to the U.S. territory for two weeks.

New York City has already dispatched 278 staff members to help with the recovery in Puerto Rico. Assistant Health Commissioner Mitch Stripling said now, four senior key Department of Health and Mental Hygiene experts are being deployed to help the Puerto Rican authorities.

They will deal with “things like water safety and disease transmission and making sure people are vaccinated and working on the mental health issues that always arise after storms like this,” Stripling said. “So we’re sending down key experts in those areas to really advise them and help them create a path forward.”

It has been two months since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and Stripling also said in about eight weeks after a big storm, mental health issues frequently pop up.

City personnel also intend to help deal with strategic planning for that.

