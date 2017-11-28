Police Release Photo Of Suspect, Person Of Interest In Galleria Mall Shooting Incident

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Terrifying new details are emerging about a weekend shooting at a busy mall in Orange County, New York.

A gun went off, holiday shoppers scrambled, and SWAT teams stormed the Galleria at Crystal Run Sunday evening. On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect and his companion who is considered a person of interest in the incident.

Authorities say there was a lot of confusion and commotion after the shot rang out, but with the help of witnesses they were able to figure out who allegedly fired the round.

“Investigators from the Town of Wallkill Police Department, the state police, and the FBI have reviewed dozens of hours of video from surveillance cameras throughout the Galleria Mall,” Chief Robert Hertman said. “Consequently, we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals shown.”

Police say the shooter, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, was walking next to a woman with a baby stroller when he fired a bullet into the floor. That woman is considered a person of interest in the case.

The couple had two young women with them, an infant and a three-year-old. The alleged gunman is about 6’2″ with dark hair and a beard. The woman is described as 5’4″ with blonde hair.

The bullet fired Sunday ricocheted and hit a 49-year-old woman from Goshen and her 12-year-old son in the legs.

They were treated at a local hospital and released.

Paige Coyne, shopping at the mall today, says she hopes the suspect is caught now that the image is out there.

“I hope that they know what really happened since I heard a lot of stories that it was accidental, that it wasn’t,” the Pine Bush resident told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

As of Tuesday evening, officials were still working to determine whether the weapon was discharged accidentally.