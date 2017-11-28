Spike In Vehicle Crimes Prompts Warning From Suburban Police

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple suburban police departments have issued a warning about a spike in vehicle crime.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the victims are providing easy targets for the perpetrators.

It is a nightly ritual for Doug Haviland of Greenburgh to make sure his vehicles are safe for the night.

“I still go out each and every night to make certain that the cars are locked,” Haviland said.

Haviland’s Greenburgh neighborhood is an occasional target for thieves looking for unlocked cars.

“Attempting to find unlocked vehicles, steal vehicles, steal money, steal property,” said Greenburgh police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The town is so concerned that it has posted signs reminding residents to “lock your car, take your keys, hide your belongings.”

“Sometimes they leave their keys in their car, leave valuable possessions in their cars unlocked, and then they’re surprised when somebody breaks in,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

It is happening across the area. Nassau County is looking for a man who stole from 10 unlocked cars over the weekend, while Bergen County put out a warning after 30 thefts in 19 municipalities.

Greenburgh police arrested two suspects from Mount Vernon recently, and those teenagers told police there is a whole crew of young people who go out looking for unlocked cars every night.

They will steal what they find, and you are advised to watch out if you have left your key in your car.

“They’re taking cars; joyriding in them,” said Greenburgh police Chief Chris McNerney. “We’re finding them in the same neighborhoods the following day, so it could be considered a sport for them.”

The game plan is to ruin their sport – which can be described in three words as lock, take, hide.