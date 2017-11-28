WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Dresses Up For An ‘Angel’

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer was thrilled to have a former athlete in the Investors Bank Studio on Tuesday morning.
The lovely Elsa Hosk paid the guys a visit to promote the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. You see, Miss Hosk played a year of professional basketball in Sweden before landing a gig as a Victoria’s Secret “Angel.”
Elsa talked about how playing hoops helped make her a better runway model, and how she was unaware of Boomer’s professional football past. She also didn’t seem to care that much about hockey.
And all of this took place with Jerry looking his Sunday best.
Have a listen above.