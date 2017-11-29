11/29 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up: 11.29.17
(Credit: CBS2)

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Today is the mild start we’ve been forecasting for the last few days. Temps are hovering in the 40s around NYC, and the 30s north and west. Skies are mostly sunny to start and mostly sunny to finish except for a few leading clouds by late tonight.

It’s a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather if you are so lucky. We could be seeing some 60° readings down the shore today, and we should get darn close her in NYC with a high temp of 58°.

7-Day: 11.29.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday starts just fine, and clouds fill in by days end tomorrow ahead of some rain. Not much rain, but it will cool us down closer to normal.

Future Rainfall: 11.29.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day!

G

