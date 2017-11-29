LISTEN: Mark Messier Talks ’94 Stanley Cup, His Famous Guarantee Vs. Devils

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mark Messier recounted the famous guarantee he made in 1994 when he said the Rangers would beat the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
“It was a great moment,” Messier told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday. “It was something that we were facing a do-or-die situation there. I knew how close we were to the Stanley Cup. At that moment, it was something that I wanted to show the guys how much confidence I had in our team because we had proven it all year.”
Messier called that series against the Devils “maybe one of the best series” he ever played in.
Of course, the Blueshirts went on to win that series as well as the Stanely Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks, ending the Rangers’ 54-year title drought.
“It was really a collaboration,” Messier said. “We had a great team, great camraderie, we had great chemistry, unbelievable character on our team, and we were very much a part of the whole fabric of the city. And I think because of it, it was something that we were able to share with the entire city and something it had been waiting for for a long time.”
