NBC Fires Matt Lauer For ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’ In The Workplace

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — NBC News says longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired for what it called “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer.

Lack’s statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented “a clear violation” of the company’s standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” the statement said.

The statement added that, “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.”

Guthrie said Wednesday they were “devastated” over Lauer’s firing and still processing what happened.

“I am heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell,” she said.

She also said the “reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important,” calling it “long overdue.”

“It must resolve in workplaces where all women, all people feel safe and respected,” she said.

President Donald Trump also weighed on Lauer’s firing on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,'” the president said. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Last week, CBS News fired Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations. PBS also announced it ended its partnership with Rose, host of its long-running interview show.

