Police: Men Steal Yorkshire Terrier At Gunpoint In Newark

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark are trying to find three suspects who they say stole a man’s Yorkshire Terrier at gunpoint.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. last Friday on North 6th Street. Police said the man was out walking his dog when three men in a white vehicle pulled up. Two of the men, who were dressed in all black, got out of the car and pulled out a gun, police said.
After going through the man’s pockets, police said they took the dog, named Munchkin, and fled the scene.
Police said suspects fitting the same description robbed another man at gunpoint about 30 minutes earlier in the area of 3rd Avenue West. In that case, police said they made off with cash and the man’s belongings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867) or visit www.newarkpd.org.