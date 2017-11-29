Small Business Spotlight: Enviowash Brings The Car Wash To You

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Enviowash is not your typical car wash.
The company will come to you and offers all sorts of new services.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Owner Mark Martilotta previously worked in the mortgage business and was let go during the 2007 financial crisis. He remembered seeing a similar car wash system in Costa Rica.
“My friend at the time had said to me, ‘Why don’t we bring this to New York?’ When he first said that, I pretty much thought he was crazy. But then things happened,” he tells Joe Connolly.
They flew to Chicago and started with the Argentinian franchise GeoWash. Martilotta eventually went out on his own with Enviowash.
“It’s been a quick 10 years, certainly a roller coaster,” he says. “But looking back on it, I could never go back into having an office job.”
Enviowash began at malls before teaming up with Zipcar. Now, it serves fleets and car dealerships.