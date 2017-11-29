Toys ‘R’ Us Recalls ‘Totally Me!’ Clay Craft Kits Due To Mold Exposure Risk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Toys ‘R’ Us is recalling its “Totally Me!” clay mold kit due to potential mold risk.
The mold poses a risk of respiratory infections in people with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or a mold allergy, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The mold can be present in the clay. The kit also contains paints, a brush, sculpting tools, rolling pin, sponge, work mat, rollers, a cutting tool, and a ribbon.
The kits were sold from January through October of this year.
Customers should immediately stop using the kits and return them to Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us.
For more information, you can call Toys R Us at 1-800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday or click here. For more info from the CPSC, click here.