11/30 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with a chill in the air. There will be a light wind present, too, so even though the low 50s are in reach, it will really only feel like the 40s.

Outside of a spot evening shower, we’ll stay pretty dry, but overnight we’re fully anticipating some showers to swing through. It will be considerably mild this evening with temps falling into the mid 40s by daybreak.

After a very early morning shower to the east, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine and breezy conditions the remainder of the day. It will still be on the cool side in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As for Saturday, high pressure will be in control with just a few high clouds expected. And after a cold start, it will remain chilly in the afternoon with highs stuck in the 40s.

 

