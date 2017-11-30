CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Experimental Drug Might Prevent Vision Loss For Patients Who Suffer Eye Strokes

Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, Health, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s potentially good news for the 12,000 people a year who suffer a stroke – not in the brain, but in the eye.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, an eye stroke causes vision loss and even permanent blindness. But an experimental drug may be the first effective treatment for the devastating problem.

Jeff Markowitz hopes to regain the vision he lost.

“I noticed a shadow on my right eye,” he said.

He suffered what doctors say is essentially a stroke in the eye, which happens when blood vessels supplying nutrients and oxygen to the optical nerve and retina get blocked for unknown reasons. It causes a sudden, painless loss of vision and sometimes blindness.

“By the time I saw the doc, it was kind of like a cloud,” said Markowitz.

With no effective treatments available, he enrolled in a clinical trial at Mount Sinai’s New York Eye and Ear Infirmary testing a new experimental drug that’s actually a synthetic genetic molecule.

“We believe that this molecule has the ability to stop the cascade of events which leads to cell death, actually preserve vision, and possibly restore some of the vision that’s been lost,” said Dr. Rudrani Banik, associate professor of ophthalmology.

The drug called QPI-1007 is injected into the eye three times over six months. It blocks an enzyme that promotes cell death in the optic nerve.

Banik said it’s critical to start treatment within two weeks of symptoms.

“We think there is a window of time in which we should get the drug to the patient,” she said.

Markowitz doesn’t know yet if he’s getting the actual drug or a placebo, since the study is ongoing. But so far, he says he is seeing better.

“Over the next year, it will take a while to see where I end up and what my vision will be for the rest of my life,” he said.

Risk factors for eye stroke include diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking and sleep apnea. Whether it’s an eye stroke or another cause, if you suffer any vision loss, see a doctor immediately.

Clinical trials for the drug aren’t expected to be complete for another year or two, but it has orphan drug status from the FDA, which can mean a sped up approval process.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch