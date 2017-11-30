City Councilman Introducing Bill To Bring Free Diapers To Childcare Centers, Shelters

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Local TV, Mark Treyger

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city councilman is introducing a bill Thursday to bring free diapers to shelters and childcare centers run by the city.

Brooklyn Councilman Mark Treyger said the legislation would require the city to make free diapers available at family shelters, childcare centers and at education programs that serve young parents.

“This is to me is a common sense piece of legislation that really reaches basic human decency,” Treyger told 1010 WINS.

There’s no word on how much it would cost, but Treyger pointed to a study that finds a third of mothers living in poverty cannot afford this basic family necessity, WCBS 880 reported.

Treyger also noted that New York earlier this year became the first city to require free tampons and sanitary pads in public schools, homeless shelters and jails.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch