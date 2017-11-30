City Councilman Introducing Bill To Bring Free Diapers To Childcare Centers, Shelters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city councilman is introducing a bill Thursday to bring free diapers to shelters and childcare centers run by the city.
Brooklyn Councilman Mark Treyger said the legislation would require the city to make free diapers available at family shelters, childcare centers and at education programs that serve young parents.
“This is to me is a common sense piece of legislation that really reaches basic human decency,” Treyger told 1010 WINS.
There’s no word on how much it would cost, but Treyger pointed to a study that finds a third of mothers living in poverty cannot afford this basic family necessity, WCBS 880 reported.
Treyger also noted that New York earlier this year became the first city to require free tampons and sanitary pads in public schools, homeless shelters and jails.