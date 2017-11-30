Police: Long Island Package Thief Leaves Behind Empty Boxes On Doorsteps

Filed Under: Long Island, Sophia Hall

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With the holidays right around the corner, police are warning Long Island residents about a thief who’s been stealing packages off front stoops.

He’s hit several homes in Rockville Centre, Malverne, Valley Stream and Elmont.

Police said the suspect steals packages from doorsteps and in their place leaves behind empty boxes or packages filled with old clothes, shoes or other trash for homeowners to find.

Jennifer of Rockville Centre said six holiday and birthday gifts were stolen after being delivered to her home.

She said she caught the suspect on video.

“It was somebody walking up to house, dropping off an empty box, picking up a full box, and then walking away,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Police say he’s been driving around in a white Chevy van.

