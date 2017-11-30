Police Officer Meets Newborn He Touched With Life-Saving Liver Transplant

1010 WINS-On the morning of September 8th, Lt. Steven Tenney of the Keene, NH Police Department laid in his hospital bed pondering his decision to donate part of his liver to a newborn child he had never met — a decision he made without hesitation.

Sloan St. James and Lt. Steven Tenney (Boston Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Blog)

Now over two months after surgery he and little Sloan St. James, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia at Boston’s Children’s Hospital just a few months after being born, have finally met for the very first time.

Lt. Tenney became aware of Sloan’s situation after his brother began seeing posts on Facebook describing a classmate’s four-month-old daughter who had been diagnosed with stage four liver failure and needed a life-saving transplant.

“If you can help a 4-month-old baby, you kind of have to do it,” Tenney told Boston 25 News.

So, Tenney signed up to be tested to see if he was a suitable donor and was thrilled to find out he was a match for Sloane, who now has approximately 19 percent of his liver.

