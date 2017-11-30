Police Officer Meets Newborn He Touched With Life-Saving Liver Transplant

1010 WINS-On the morning of September 8th, Lt. Steven Tenney of the Keene, NH Police Department laid in his hospital bed pondering his decision to donate part of his liver to a newborn child he had never met — a decision he made without hesitation.
Now over two months after surgery he and little Sloan St. James, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia at Boston’s Children’s Hospital just a few months after being born, have finally met for the very first time.
Lt. Tenney became aware of Sloan’s situation after his brother began seeing posts on Facebook describing a classmate’s four-month-old daughter who had been diagnosed with stage four liver failure and needed a life-saving transplant.
“If you can help a 4-month-old baby, you kind of have to do it,” Tenney told Boston 25 News.
So, Tenney signed up to be tested to see if he was a suitable donor and was thrilled to find out he was a match for Sloane, who now has approximately 19 percent of his liver.
-Joe Cingrana