Think Tank Proposes End To 24-Hour Subway Service To Speed Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An urban planning think tank is releasing long-term recommendations on how to revamp the Tri-State area’s public transportation system, including a plan to improve city subways by ending 24-hour service to speed up repairs.

The Regional Plan Association’s fourth regional plan says that ending overnight weekday subway service and offering shuttle buses instead would help fast track repairs in the aging transportation system.

The proposal would cut service for about 85,000 New Yorkers who rely on overnight subway service.

“It’s going to affect me, being visually impaired, and it’s going to be a challenge to me,” rider Giovanna Carter told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris.

“I have no way of getting home then if they cut service,” commuter Keith Edward said

The independent think tank also wants to expand lines to undeserved areas, increasing the number of tracks and subway stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan.

The proposal also suggests the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North and NJ TRANSIT trains travel from state to state instead of ending at either Grand Central Terminal or Penn Station.

It also echoes a recommendation made last summer to build a new bus terminal in the basement of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center instead of building a new terminal near the current one at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue as is currently under consideration.

To pay for it all, the plan recommends congestion pricing for cars entering the city and adding tolls on area highways to pay for infrastructure projects as well as charging drivers by the number of miles they drive and higher gas taxes.

Another part of the report includes a proposal to turn a wide swath of New Jersey’s Meadowlands into a national park to help combat sea level rise.

An extensive park system would help maintain the area’s wildlife and ecosystem as well as protect the area from sea level rise, according to the plan.

The association doesn’t have a direct input into policy decisions, but its recommendations often are forward-thinking. For example, a 1996 plan included recommendations for east side access for the LIRR to Grand Central, a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and congestion pricing for cars entering the city, ideas that “no politician supported” at the time but that since have entered the mainstream, RPA President Tom Wright said this week.

The report will be put in front of local leaders on Thursday.

