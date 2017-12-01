CBS2 Exclusive: Mugger Fractures Bronx Man’s Skull For ‘A Few Dollars’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx father was fighting for his life at the hospital Friday, after getting beaten up on his way to work.

With a breathing tube, skull fractures, and his eyes swollen shut, 64-year-old Khalid Mehmood was just able to nod in response to questions, a monumental sign of hope that his family had been praying for.

“We’re all very upset and heartbroken, never expected it. He’s been going to work at the same place for 25 years and all of a sudden something happens like this,” Raheem Noman said speaking exclusively with CBS2.

Mehmood has been a manager at Penn Station’s Hudson New for more than 20 years. Wednesday was the first time he didn’t come home from work.

“When he’s not home six o’clock, his wife, everybody got worried why he’s not back, started calling his work to find out what happened,” his cousin Naeem Akhter said.

It turns out the Bronx father never even made it there. Police said he was stopped in his tracks on his way to the Westchester Square, 6 train, around 4:15 a.m.

He was beaten to the ground, robbed of his wallet, and briefcase on the corner of Overing Street and Tratman Ave, just steps from his home.

A good Samaritan found him bleeding on the ground and helped him get to a hospital.

“Thank god there was somebody there to help him up,” Noman said, “Hard to believe how they did that to a weak 64-year-old person. It’s just disgusting.”

Mehmood moved to the U.S. from Pakistan with his wife more than two decades ago. Since then he has lived in the same Bronx apartment and has been the sole provider for his family. He’s known as a loving husband, father, and uncle.

“He’s hard-working man, he’s just you know, normal human being,” Akhter said.

Investigators are scouring surveillance cameras in hopes of catching the suspect. Meanwhile, Mehmood’s family said he will be going into surgery next week.

It’s unclear if and when he will fully recover.

His family said Mehmood never carries much cash, and was attacked for just a few dollars.