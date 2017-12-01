Don Mattingly On WFAN: Working With Jeter Is ‘Going To Be Fun’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Marlins manager Don Mattingly says he’s excited to be working for new co-owner Derek Jeter and is confident his former Yankees teammate can build Miami into a winner.

“It’s going to be fun,” Mattingly told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Friday. “I’m excited to be a part of this team with Derek. And through our meetings and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build and where we’re trying to go, I think we’re going to be an organization that is going to be a fun team to watch, but also one that’s going to be sustainable for a long time.”

Of course, Mattingly and Jeter know each other well. Not only are they both Yankees greats, they were briefly teammates during the 1995 season, and Mattingly was the Bombers’ hitting coach and then bench coach for four of Jeter’s 19 seasons.

“You feel confident with him,” Mattingly said of Jeter. “Everything he does or touched goes the right way. You just feel confident that we’re going to have a plan, stick to the plan, and this thing is going to work.”

As for his time in New York, Mattingly said he finds the admiration he still receives from fans today “amazing” and cherishes his years in pinstripes.

“I’m so appreciative, and … still going back to the city, I love going into New York,” he said. “Still seeing people that recognize you and getting a chance to talk with people. Again, I loved playing there. I don’t know what it was. For me, I think it was the perfect place because I loved to compete. I didn’t need attention, but the attention came just from competing and playing your game, and I think people appreciated that in New York. I tried to be a non-excuse-making, non-complaining — just go out and play and get ready to play every day and give the people what they want to see.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.