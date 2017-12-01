Woman Killed, Another Man Injured Crossing Street In Linden

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman was killed and another man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Linden early Friday morning.

They were walking together in the crosswalk and were halfway across the four-lane Route 27 near DeWitt Street around 6:30 a.m. when they were hit by a dark sedan.

The 44-year-old New York City woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 53-year-old companion, who is also from New York City, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with serious injuries.

Update on pedestrian killed here on Rt 27 near DeWitt street in Linden. Second pedestrian fatality in a week within two blocks. #1010wins pic.twitter.com/1MQFRo5RtT — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) December 1, 2017

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.

Witnesses at a nearby gas station said they thought the car involved was speeding, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but police are not confirming that speed was a factor in the deadly crash: It’s still under investigation.

“It’s terrible, a very terrible thing,” one man told CBS2’s Liz Rozner.

The crash occurred just two blocks from where a Colonia, New Jersey man was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning. In that incident, the driver was intoxicated, according to police.

Local business owners told Rozner that a woman was killed on the same road over the summer.

“I’ve seen two ladies got dragged over here two years ago,” Sheila Jenkins told Rozner. “That put a lot of fear in me.”

“There’s too much traffic here in the morning, especially in the business hours,” Ricky Goel said.