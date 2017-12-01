‘Wet Bandits’ Flood Long Island Home During Burglary

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A bizarre and devastating calling card was left behind by burglars who ransacked a Long Island family’s dream home.

“The house was flooded from the top to the bottom,” Joseph Savage told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The Savages are reeling. Their Port Jefferson Station home was burglarized while they and their three children were away on vacation last month.

Police said the grandparents making a safety check discovered the unimaginable.

“Left the kids outside. They were with my father on the front lawn crying. We walked in and out hearts just dropped,” Joseph said.

Not only had they been robbed, but the burglars turned on the shower, clogged it with a rug, and flooded the home.

“Pretty much devastated. It felt like my house died, best way I could describe it,” Jessica said.

The Savages had just remodeled the interior and moved into their dream home in September.

Police don’t yet know if the crime was work related or random.

Many have made the comparison to Home Alone in which Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci — the ‘Wet Bandits’ — left water running as a criminal calling card.

It’s been a punch in the gut for the Savages.

“I am happy that the family is now all okay, and we are all together. Just a big blow right before the holidays for everybody,” Jessica said.

Their house now gutted, they will have to rebuild.

Suffolk Police Chief Gerard Gigante is urging residents who are away to invest in apps that can signal to smartphones that there’s trouble at home.

“There’s a myriad of things that you as a homeowner can do on your own that can increase your awareness, give you instant notification there’s been a break-in, someone on your property, or a flood in your house,” he said.

As detectives work to nab those responsible for the burglary and flood, the Savage family is offering a personal $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For now, the family is in a hotel room in the next town over and their children are being driven to school. They hope to be in a rental home by Christmas.