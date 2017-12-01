Take Advantage Of Fluctuating Prices To Unwrap Savings This Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It used to be retailers would charge one price for a product, and maybe put it on clearance at the end of the season.
Now, prices can fluctuate by the minute, but there is a way you can make it work to your advantage.
Experts say ‘dynamic pricing’ is used on every type of product and service from apparel and electronics to Broadway theater tickets.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with personal finance expert Jordan Goodman, and author Staci Gerardi about unwrapping holiday savings.
Yotpo.com suggests 15 different ‘shopping bots’ to assist with the task.