Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing Christmas Presents From Charity In Westchester County

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A pair of thieves was caught on camera stealing cash and Christmas presents from a donation center in Westchester County.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, the money and gifts were meant to go to needy families this holiday.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Donna Simone.

She hasn’t gotten any sleep since she learned thieves broke into the building where she operates her charity, Yorktown Love in Action.

“It’s devastating, it’s scary – very scary,” she said.

Surveillance video shows the two thieves in action around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, rummaging through the 10,000 square foot thrift store and stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, presents and gift cards that were supposed to go to families in need for the holidays.

“It’ just so sad. My heart is broken for these family,” said Simone.

From start to finish, the thieves were inside the building for about 50 minutes. The owner figures they tried getting in through a storage room, because there were two broken windows.

Once the thieves got to the front of the store, they were disappointed there was no cash in the register, Layton reported. Next, they headed to the second floor.

“They walked around as though they’ve been here before,” Simone said.

After striking out in the utility room, they banged on her office door and tried to pry it open with a knife.

“It’s terrifying,” she said.

Upstairs, they got the bulk of their goods before finally noticing the surveillance cameras. One suspect shined a flashlight into it, with the camera capturing a frame of his face before he smacked it away.

“I just really hope that they needed the money and it wasn’t for drugs or alcohol,” said Simone.

She prays that perhaps the money was for their own loved ones, but she wants them to know the holidays are now in jeopardy for 200 families who were counting on receiving what they stole.

Yorktown Love in Action accepts donations online, which can be made here.