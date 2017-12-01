WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 13 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and “Brian Jones” offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 13.
They are as follows:
1. — Vikings (+3) @ Falcons — Boomer: Vikings / “Brian”: Falcons
2. — Eagles (-6) @ Seahawks — Boomer: Eagles / “Brian”: Eagles
3. — Panthers (+4.5) @ Saints — Boomer: Saints / “Brian”: Panthers
4. — Chiefs (-3) @ Jets — Boomer: Jets / “Brian”: Jets
5. — Giants (+9) @ Raiders — Boomer: Raiders / “Brian”: Raiders
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…