CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Woman Attacked From Behind, Robbed Entering Greenpoint Apartment

Filed Under: Greenpoint, Local TV, Morgan Street, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a robber who attacked a woman inside the Brooklyn building where she lives.

“I can’t believe it. I don’t know, I don’t understand this,” Barbara Jananis told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

What she can’t understand, is how someone could beat up and rob her neighbor.

The woman in her 60s was attacked when she got home on Tuesday night.

Jananis showed Castro where it all took place.

“In this time, this one come, and beat her like this, and after that when she fell down, he hit her and took her belongings,” she said.

The assault happened in the vestibule of the building on Morgan Street, despite surveillance cameras and a sign meant to deter criminals.

A man in a surveillance picture acted as a lookout while his accomplice carried out the crime once the woman went inside.

“He jumped on back of her and he push her like a man!” Jananis said, “She had a broken nose, broken jaw, and she was bleeding terribly bad.”

Police said the suspect got away with the woman’s purse which contained $40 and her cellphone.

The neighborhood is filled with signs of the holiday season, but Jananis said this has shaken her spirit.

“Never thought somebody in my neighborhood can beat me up for nothing, I don’t understand,” she said.

She has a crucifix hanging in the building’s vestibule. She hopes it’s a sign to everyone that good people live here, unlike the men who attacked her friend.

“I’m not wish them bad. I pray for them, because my mother taught me, somebody doing something wrong to you, pray for them,” she said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch