NYC, World Mark World AIDS Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several events will be held Friday to mark World AIDS Day, which is observed every year on Dec. 1.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for this living with the virus and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will speak at a commemoration sponsored by End AIDS New York 2020 Coalition at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. This year’s theme is health equity, focusing on addressing the “obstacles people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS face.”

Health officials said new cases of HIV reached a historic low in New York City last year.

But there are still more than 36 million people living with HIV worldwide.

