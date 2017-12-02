2 Officers Hurt After Vehicle Slams Into Police Cruiser In Brooklyn, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were sent to the hospital after police say their cruiser was slammed by an SUV at an intersection in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police say the officers were responding to a call around 11:15 a.m. when their vehicle was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driving it onto the sidewalk near the corner of Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street in Cypress Hills.

The officers were removed from the cruiser and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with minor neck and back injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV didn’t come to a complete stop at a stop sign before t-boning the police cruiser.

No charges have been filed at this time.

