Woman, 19, Slashed In Face On MTA Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old woman was slashed multiple times in the face on an MTA bus Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:18 p.m. on the Bx4 bus traveling between Westchester Avenue and Puglsey Street in the Bronx.
Police said the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument, which turned physical.
The assailant brandished a razor blade and slashed the woman multiple times in the face, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi, where she was listed in stable condition.
Police described the suspect as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag and black hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.