Gun-Toting Group Robs Woman Walking With 8-Year-Old Daughter In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for five people who allegedly robbed a woman and her daughter at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police say the 30-year-old victim was walking with her 8-year-old daughter in front of 1 Wells Street in East New York when four men and a woman came up from behind her and demanded her money and phone while brandishing a black firearm.
The victim gave the man flashing the gun two cell phones while another man grabbed her wallet containing her ID and credit cards, according to police.
The alleged robbers fled in an unknown direction. The victim was uninjured and refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.