Tips For Decorating Your Home For The Holidays Like A Pro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are here, and there are countless ways to make your house look like a million bucks without spending a million bucks!

So how can you make discount decor work for you?

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu got the inside scoop from professional decorators.

Carolyn Meeker from Christmas Decor says whether you’re going real or artificial, it’s important to “fluff” the tree.

“Take a step back and if you see where there are are some holes, maybe you can easily manipulate the branches,” she said. “I don’t like to do the swirl, I just like to make it look natural.”

Carolyn also likes to use a mesh ribbon to take up space which can be found at your local craft store. Just bunch it up and tuck it into the tree. With ornaments , she starts with the solid color ones and spaces them evenly around the tree.

Then, the specialty ornaments. The top of the tree is reserved for a homemade bow.

For the stairwells, Carolyn uses artificial garland to light things up. If you want to go the extravagant route, you can go all out and add things like bows and pinecones.

If you celebrate Hanukkah, Seri Kertzner from Little Miss Party says it’s easy to decorate.

“I went to the farmers market this morning and got a ton of fresh greenery,” she said. On top, she laid dreidels along with blue ornaments and used a Menorah for a centerpiece.

She also sprinkled confetti on the table and included her children’s crafts.

You can get more suggestions from the pros by checking out their websites! If you’re still desperate for inspiration, head to some of your favorite stores or hotels to see what they do to ring in the season.