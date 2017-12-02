Florida Teen Who Disappeared With Soccer Coach Found Safe In New York

Filed Under: Local TV, Syracuse

LAKE CITY, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen who disappeared with a 27-year-old soccer coach has been found safe in New York.

The 17-year-old girl and coach Rian Rodriguez were stopped by a New York State trooper Friday afternoon in Syracuse.

The teen had been missing since last Saturday.

MORE FROM CBS MIAMI

Law enforcement tracked Rodriguez through an ATM withdrawal in St. Mary’s, Georgia and surveillance cameras at convenience stores across South and North Carolina.

Officials at Fort White High School have suspended Rodriguez, who coached the school’s boys soccer team.

It’s unclear what charges he will face.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch