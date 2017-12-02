Florida Teen Who Disappeared With Soccer Coach Found Safe In New York

LAKE CITY, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen who disappeared with a 27-year-old soccer coach has been found safe in New York.
The 17-year-old girl and coach Rian Rodriguez were stopped by a New York State trooper Friday afternoon in Syracuse.
The teen had been missing since last Saturday.
Law enforcement tracked Rodriguez through an ATM withdrawal in St. Mary’s, Georgia and surveillance cameras at convenience stores across South and North Carolina.
Officials at Fort White High School have suspended Rodriguez, who coached the school’s boys soccer team.
It’s unclear what charges he will face.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)