President Trump Returns To New York City For Several GOP Events

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump was back on his home turf Saturday following one of the biggest legislative victories of his presidency to date.
Trump is set to attend several GOP events across the Big Apple just hours after Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate.
His visit to the city includes a holiday lunch and a roundtable discussion with Republican National Committee supporters.
POTUS is scheduled to be back at the White House by Saturday evening.