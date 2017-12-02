President Trump Returns To New York City For Several GOP Events

Filed Under: Local TV, President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump was back on his home turf Saturday following one of the biggest legislative victories of his presidency to date.

Trump is set to attend several GOP events across the Big Apple just hours after Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate.

His visit to the city includes a holiday lunch and a roundtable discussion with Republican National Committee supporters.

POTUS is scheduled to be back at the White House by Saturday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch