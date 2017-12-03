1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Upper Manhattan High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after flames ripped through an apartment in an East Harlem high-rise Sunday morning.

The FDNY says the call came in for a fire on the seventh floor of a 32-story building near the corner of First Avenue and 110th Street just before 6 a.m.

It took nearly an hour and over 75 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities say one person was killed and another was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

