Man Robbed, Stole Purse From Woman In Greenwich Village Building, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday evening for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman and ripped away her handbag in the foyer of a Greenwich Village apartment building.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the 32-year-old woman walked into the lobby of her building at Grove and Bedford streets when the man came up from behind, demanded her property forcibly took her handbag, police said.
The suspect fled east on Grove Street toward Seventh Avenue South, police said.
The handbag was later thrown on the ground and recovered with nothing missing, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black and gray ski cap with a New York logo, a green jacket, green pants, black boots and a black backpack with a gray “Adidias” log, police said.
Police have released a photo and video of the suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.