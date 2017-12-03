Man Arrested In Connection To Spate Of Burglaries On Long Island College Campuses

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of burglaries at colleges on Long Island over the last three months.
Police say 30-year-old Ronnie Garland of Dewitt, New York unlawfully entered several buildings throughout the campuses of Adelphi University and Long Island University Post.
After gaining entry, Dewitt allegedly stole laptops, books, a camera, an LCP projector, wallets with credit cards and cash, and other personal belongings.
Investigators say someone called campus police and the Garden City Police Department after spotting Garland on the Adelphi Campus.
Units responded and placed him in custody without incident nearby. He’s charged with five counts of third degree burglary, one count of third degree attempted burglary, nine counts of criminal possession of stolen property, and one count of possession of burglar tools.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding additional crimes at campuses throughout Nassau County to please contact the Garden City Police Department at 516-465-4150.