NFL Players Put On Special Cleats For Charity

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ending world hunger and providing access to clean water are causes near and dear to the heart of New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum, who traveled to Honduras recently as part of his work with World Vision.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported Sunday, Beachum said he saw the impact firsthand.

“I actually saw the well where they have to go down the mountainside and take it back up the mountainside,” he said.

Beachum is one of about 800 NFL players sporting customized cleats to support charitable organizations, according to Anna Isaacson, the league’s senior vice president of social responsibility.

“Our players were seeking an opportunity to really talk about what they do individually,” Isaacson said.

The cleats will be auctioned off, and the proceeds will be donated to the charities the players selected.

