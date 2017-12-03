Clouds Get In Way Of Supermoon, But Another One Is Soon To Come

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Sunday night marked the first and only supermoon of 2017 – but it turned out not to be so super after all thanks to all the cloud cover.

But as CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, disappointed photographers and gazers will get two more chances next month.

As the so-called supermoon rose over the New York City skyline, all you could see was clouds overhead.

“I feel very disappointed,” said amateur photographer Bob Buckley.

Buckley drove an hour and a half from Putnam County to join other shutterbugs for a prime location at Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

“Similar to going out fishing and catching no fish — I came out to shoot the supermoon, and as you see, we have nothing but cloud cover,” Buckley said.

Because of its elliptical orbit around the earth, the moon is currently about 30,000 miles closer – making it appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter. What the photographers were all hoping for were shots like those captured of a clear supermoon rising last November.

“As say, it would’ve been the money shot for a photographer — it would have been the right on the horizon, equal with the skyline of New York City, the moon would’ve appeared to be about 20 times bigger than normally is,” Buckley said.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the clouds broke. But by then, the moon was already well above the skyline – still an impressive sight for some.

“Got some good shots — it looks beautiful,” said amateur photographer Sunny Damaija.

When asked to describe the moon, Damajia said: “I mean, I would say like my first love — that would be the right word for that. It looks amazing over here.”

The good news is that NASA says there will be two more supermoons next month, on New Year’s Day and Jan. 30. One will have the added attraction of a partial lunar eclipse on the East Coast.

In fact, that will be the trifecta of supermoons, because it is going to be the second full moon of the month or a blue moon. Thanks to the reddish tint from the eclipse, NASA said it will be a rare super blue blood moon.

Buckley will be out with his camera once again.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a clear night and we can get the money shot,” he said.

Until then, we’ll have to settle for this run-of-the-mill supermoon.