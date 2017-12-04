Breaking: NY Giants Fire Head Coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese, According To Multiple Reports

12/4 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon with generally cool conditions in place. Highs will only be a little warmer than yesterday in the low 50s.

nu tu tri state travel 1 12/4 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Clouds will really start to fill in tonight and bring us a chance of a sprinkles towards daybreak. As for temps, they’ll struggle to fall off much, but the mid and upper 40s are still in reach.

Some showers will swing through tomorrow morning with odds increasing into the afternoon. And by tomorrow night, we’re looking at a pretty steady rain before we start to dry out Wednesday morning. Temperature wise, we’re looking at nearly 60° for a high tomorrow, then we’ll struggle to hang on to 50° during the day on Wednesday.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 12/4 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Don’t forget that rain gear for tomorrow and tomorrow night!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch