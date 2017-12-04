12/4 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon with generally cool conditions in place. Highs will only be a little warmer than yesterday in the low 50s.
Clouds will really start to fill in tonight and bring us a chance of a sprinkles towards daybreak. As for temps, they’ll struggle to fall off much, but the mid and upper 40s are still in reach.
Some showers will swing through tomorrow morning with odds increasing into the afternoon. And by tomorrow night, we’re looking at a pretty steady rain before we start to dry out Wednesday morning. Temperature wise, we’re looking at nearly 60° for a high tomorrow, then we’ll struggle to hang on to 50° during the day on Wednesday.
Don’t forget that rain gear for tomorrow and tomorrow night!