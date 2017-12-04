State Senator Wants Tougher Rules For NYC Double-Decker Buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York lawmaker is raising concerns about double-decker sightseeing buses in New York City, arguing tougher regulations are needed to protect tourists, pedestrians and other motorists.

Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, on Monday urged the state to beef up its rules for the tourist vehicles. He says several legal loopholes allow the buses to skirt the safety and regulatory rules that apply to other kinds of buses.

READ: Double-Decker Safety Report (pdf)

Double-decker tourist buses don’t have to follow the same laws requiring driver medical exams and driving tests.

“Double-decker tour buses are driving through a loophole in state law which makes them less safe for tourists, pedestrians, cyclists and anyone who uses our roads here in the City of New York,” Hoylman said. “Double-decker buses don’t have the same kind of laws and regulations that ban or restrict convicted sex offenders and drunk drivers from driving other kinds of buses.”

They aren’t held to the same insurance regulations, Hoylman said.

“The explosion of the number of double-decker sightseeing buses happened after the laws were written for buses in general so they’ve been able to avoid this kind of safety regulation,” Hoylman said.

Hoylman wants tighter rules and new safety regulations for the industry.

“I’m introducing legislation that would introduce a new set of laws that bring double-decker tour buses to the same standards of safety as every other bus here in New York City,” Hoylman said.

Lawmakers could take up the issue after reconvening in January.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)