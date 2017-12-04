Glass-Wielding Man Injured In Jersey City Police-Involved Shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Jersey City were forced to open fire after a man wielding a piece of glass allegedly lunged towards several officers responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person Monday afternoon.
When police arrived at a home on Nunda Street near Communipaw Avenue in the city’s West Side neighborhood, authorities say they found Filencio Figaroua attempting to cut himself with a large piece of glass.
Authorities say when officers came into his view, he lunged at them with the weapon.
After they unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with pepper spray, authorities say Figaroua continued to menace the responding officers.
That’s when authorities say an officer was forced to fire one round, striking Figaroua in the abdomen.
He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he’s currently stable.
One of the responding officers was also taken to JCMC for shortness of breath and tinnitus, according to authorities.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.