Nets’ LeVert, Hollis-Jefferson Lead The Way In Win Over Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Caris LeVert scored a season-high 17 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and the Brooklyn Nets used a strong third quarter to grab momentum and beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-90 on Monday night.

Brooklyn, avenging Saturday’s home loss to Atlanta, had everything working in its favor in the second half. It began the third trailing by one but went on a 17-0 run to go ahead 70-54 on DeMarre Carroll’s 3-pointer. The lead swelled to 29 in the fourth as the Nets earned their largest win of the season.

Dennis Schroder finished with 19 points and Kent Bazemore and DeAndre’ Bembry each had 13 for Atlanta, which dropped to 5-18, second-worst in the NBA.

The Nets improved to 5-9 on the road. They didn’t win their fifth away from home last season until early March.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Carroll each had 13 points as the Nets improved to 9-14. Hollis-Jefferson began the game 1 for 9 from the field but hit his last five shots.

The Hawks missed 17 of their first 18 shots in the third. They pulled within nine on Luke Babbit’s 3 in the closing minute, but Jarrett Allen had two dunks and assisted on Levert’s jumper to lead by 15.

TIP-INS

Nets: Allen Crabbe was ejected after fouling out in the fourth. He threw the ball hard from Brooklyn’s end against Atlanta’s backboard. … Allen scored 11 points with four dunks. He also hit his first career 3 in the first after going 0 for 7 beyond the arc in his only season at Texas. … Tyler Zeller had a season-high nine rebounds. … Brooklyn had eight steals after getting just one Saturday. … LeVert’s previous season high was 16 points against the Hawks in October.

Hawks: C Miles Plumlee started his second straight game following the left tibia injury to Dewayne Dedmon and had one point with seven rebounds went scoreless. Acquired with Marco Belinelli in the offseason trade that sent Dwight Howard to Charlotte, Plumlee was out the first 14 games with a strained right quadriceps, but he had a bad start to the season by showing up out of shape on the first day of training camp. … Atlanta was outscored 18-6 in fast-break points and 23-8 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Headed to Mexico City for games against Oklahoma City on Thursday night and Miami on Saturday night.

Hawks: Visit Orlando on Wednesday night.

