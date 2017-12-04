Report: Tenafly High School Student Hacked Into School Computer System To Raise Own Grades

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey high school student not smart enough to get into an Ivy League university allegedly was smart enough to hack into his school’s computer and raise his GPA.
But that is only part of what he is accused of doing, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
The Record reported that the Tenafly High School student in question, whose name has not been released, was already among the best and brightest in northern New Jersey.
But the pressure to be best and impress an Ivy League school was apparently too great, authorities told the newspaper.
So the high school senior allegedly hacked the district’s computer system and inflated his own grades.
A guidance counselor detected the doctored transcripts and the Ivy League applications were pulled, the newspaper reported.