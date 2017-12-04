New York Authorities: Workers Will Receive Back Pay From Wage Theft Crackdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State and local authorities on Monday announced the results of a major crackdown against wage theft.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, complaints of widespread workers’ exploitation on job sites led to the joint effort in New York City and the surrounding in-state suburbs.
“All told, New Yorkers lose approximately $20 million per week in unpaid wages, or just over a billion dollars a year,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.
Vance announced from his office alone that 300 workers will be receiving $500,000 in back pay from unscrupulous contractors.
Many of the workers are undocumented immigrants, said Nassau County DA Madeline Singas.
“And I think the message here today is clear — we will protect you,” Singas said. “We will make sure that wages are being paid.”