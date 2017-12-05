12/5 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect periods of light rain and drizzle through the remainder of the afternoon. You’ll notice, too, it’s not quite as chilly as it was yesterday — enjoy it while it lasts!
A steadier rain will fill in tonight, which will become heavy at times; the rain will end overnight. It will still be breezy out there, too, with temps falling into the upper 40s by daybreak.
After some early morning clouds, we’ll see our skies brighten a bit tomorrow. It will be on the chilly side with temps holding steady and wind chills in the low 40s or so.
As for Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with chilly highs in the mid 40s.