12/5 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning!
Bring the umbrellas when you leave the house today.
Showers will be off & on through the late afternoon and then start to increase in frequency and intensity.
But, temps will be very mild indeed, peaking around 60°. After 7/8pm, winds kick up and the rain does too. We’re not looking at a huge rain amount. but enough to slow down your evening commute.
Skies are cloudy most of the day, butI wouldn’t be surprised to see a peek or two of sunshine. They’ll gradually clear throughout the day Wednesday, with a greater quotient of sun come afternoon. However, temps below normal by Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Have a good one!
