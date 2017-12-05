12/5 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning!

Bring the umbrellas when you leave the house today.

Showers will be off & on through the late afternoon and then start to increase in frequency and intensity.

But, temps will be very mild indeed, peaking around 60°.  After 7/8pm, winds kick up and the rain does too. We’re not looking at a huge rain amount. but enough to slow down your evening commute.

Skies are cloudy most of the day, butI wouldn’t be surprised to see a peek or two of sunshine. They’ll gradually clear throughout the day Wednesday, with a greater quotient of sun come afternoon. However, temps below normal by Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Have a good one!

