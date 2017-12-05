NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old girl was raped Monday morning at her high school in Gramercy Park, police said.
The victim was accosted at around 8:20 a.m. at the Washington Irving Campus near Union Square.
Jevon Martin, 18, allegedly lured the victim into a stairwell by snatching her backpack, police said.
When they were in the stairwell, Martin sexually assaulted her, police said.
The victim told a school administrator, who called police.
Martin was arrested around 12:30 p.m.
He’s been charged with rape.
