NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old girl was raped Monday morning at her high school in Gramercy Park, police said.

The victim was accosted at around 8:20 a.m. at the Washington Irving Campus near Union Square.

Jevon Martin, 18, allegedly lured the victim into a stairwell by snatching her backpack, police said.

When they were in the stairwell, Martin sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim told a school administrator, who called police.

Martin was arrested around 12:30 p.m.

He’s been charged with rape.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.  

